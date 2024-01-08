Wells’ 18 lead McNeese over Northwestern State 68-59

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells had 18 points in McNeese’s 68-59 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night. Wells…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells had 18 points in McNeese’s 68-59 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Wells also had six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Cowboys (13-2, 2-0 Southland Conference). Antavion Collum scored 12 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Javohn Garcia shot 3 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. The Cowboys extended their winning streak to eight games.

Cliff Davis finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Demons (2-13, 0-2). Braelon Bush added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for Northwestern State. Justin Wilson also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

