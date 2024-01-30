Virginia takes home win streak into matchup with Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-13, 2-7 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (15-5, 6-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-13, 2-7 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (15-5, 6-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Cavaliers take on Notre Dame.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-0 at home. Virginia is the leader in the ACC in team defense, allowing 57.7 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Fighting Irish have gone 2-7 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Virginia makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Notre Dame has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Markus Burton is shooting 40.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

