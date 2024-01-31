Utah Valley visits SFA following Jossell’s 23-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-11, 4-5 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-8, 5-4 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-11, 4-5 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-8, 5-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts the Utah Valley Wolverines after Latrell Jossell scored 23 points in SFA’s 81-79 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The ‘Jacks are 6-4 in home games. SFA is the top team in the WAC with 38.3 points in the paint led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 6.5.

The Wolverines are 4-5 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

SFA’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 68.6 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 70.6 SFA gives up.

The ‘Jacks and Wolverines match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is shooting 53.8% and averaging 10.7 points for the ‘Jacks. Kyle Hayman is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Drake Allen is averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

