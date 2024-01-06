USC plays Stanford in conference matchup

Stanford Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -4; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maxime Raynaud and the Stanford Cardinal visit Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans in Pac-12 play.

The Trojans are 4-2 in home games. USC has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinal are 2-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Raynaud averaging 9.1.

USC scores 77.9 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 73.6 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 78.2 points per game, 3.5 more than the 74.7 USC allows to opponents.

The Trojans and Cardinal match up Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is scoring 18.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Trojans. Isaiah Collier is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for USC.

Jared Bynum is averaging 8.8 points and 6.5 assists for the Cardinal. Raynaud is averaging 11.8 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.