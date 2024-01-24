UNC Greensboro visits Woolbright and Western Carolina

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-5, 5-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (15-4, 4-2 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-5, 5-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (15-4, 4-2 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Vonterius Woolbright scored 27 points in Western Carolina’s 65-62 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Catamounts are 7-1 in home games. Western Carolina is sixth in the SoCon scoring 75.3 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Spartans have gone 5-1 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks eighth in the SoCon with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Mikeal Brown-Jones averaging 7.5.

Western Carolina makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). UNC Greensboro averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Western Carolina allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolbright is shooting 46.5% and averaging 21.1 points for the Catamounts.

Kobe Langley is averaging 9.4 points, 6.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.