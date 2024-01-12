Tomley puts up 19 in Idaho State’s 69-63 victory over Portland State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Miguel Tomley scored 19 points as Idaho State beat Portland State 69-63 on Thursday. Tomley had…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Miguel Tomley scored 19 points as Idaho State beat Portland State 69-63 on Thursday.

Tomley had five assists for the Bengals (6-10, 1-2 Big Sky Conference). Maleek Arington scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Brayden Parker had 11 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Jorell Saterfield finished with 16 points for the Vikings (10-6, 1-2). Bobby Harvey added 13 points and two steals for Portland State. Isaiah Johnson also had 12 points and two blocks.

