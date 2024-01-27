Thompson’s 21 help FGCU down Austin Peay 73-67

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Thompson scored 21 points as FGCU beat Austin Peay 73-67 on Saturday night. Thompson…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Thompson scored 21 points as FGCU beat Austin Peay 73-67 on Saturday night.

Thompson was 5-of-9 shooting, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the foul line for the Eagles (9-13, 3-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Keeshawn Kellman added 14 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor, and he also had 10 rebounds. Rahmir Barno shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Governors (10-12, 3-4) were led by Demarcus Sharp, who recorded 16 points, seven assists and four steals. Austin Peay also got 14 points from Ja’Monta Black. In addition, Dezi Jones had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

