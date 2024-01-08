Texas A&M-CC hosts Alvarez and Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -13; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Jay Alvarez scored 22 points in Houston Christian’s 98-94 overtime loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Islanders are 5-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 41.6 boards. Garry Clark leads the Islanders with 8.1 rebounds.

The Huskies are 0-1 in conference play. Houston Christian is the Southland leader with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 5.8.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Texas A&M-CC allows.

The Islanders and Huskies face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marion Humphrey is averaging 6.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Islanders.

Marcus Greene is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15.1 points and 3.3 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.