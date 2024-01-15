Taylor and the Air Force Falcons take on conference foe No. 17 Colorado State

Air Force Falcons (7-8, 0-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-3, 1-2 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (7-8, 0-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-3, 1-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Colorado State plays Air Force in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Rams have gone 8-1 at home. Colorado State is sixth in the MWC with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Patrick Cartier averaging 7.9.

The Falcons are 0-3 in MWC play. Air Force has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

Colorado State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Colorado State allows.

The Rams and Falcons meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is averaging 17.4 points and 7.1 assists for the Rams. Cartier is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Ethan Taylor is shooting 41.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

