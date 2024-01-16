Stephens scores 17, leads American University over Loyola Maryland 66-52

Elijah Stephens scored 17 points to lead American University to a 66-52 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night.

American head coach Duane Simpkins shouts during an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)(AP/Laurence Kesterson)

Stephens shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League). Geoff Sprouse scored 14 points while finishing 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 5 for 5 from the line. Matt Rogers shot 4 for 11, scoring 10.

The Greyhounds (3-15, 1-4) were led in scoring by Milos Ilic, who finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. D’Angelo Stines added 10 points, four assists and three steals. Dave Brown finished with eight points.

American carried a slim two-point lead into halftime. The Eagles took the lead with 12:04 left in the second half and did not relinquish it. Stephens had 15 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

