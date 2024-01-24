Smith and Utah host Washington State

Utah Utes (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (13-6, 4-4 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Utes (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (13-6, 4-4 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Washington State Cougars after Deivon Smith scored 24 points in Utah’s 80-77 win over the Oregon Ducks.

The Cougars are 9-1 on their home court. Washington State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Utes have gone 5-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah ranks third in the Pac-12 shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

Washington State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Utah allows. Utah has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rice is averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Isaac Jones is averaging 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Washington State.

Branden Carlson is averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.