Skillings leads Cincinnati against West Virginia after 21-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-6, 3-4 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-13, 2-5 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Dan Skillings Jr. scored 21 points in Cincinnati’s 68-57 win over the UCF Knights.

The Mountaineers are 7-5 in home games. West Virginia allows 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Bearcats are 3-4 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

West Virginia averages 68.3 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 66.5 Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than West Virginia gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is averaging 13.7 points for the Mountaineers. Raequan Battle is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Viktor Lakhin is averaging 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

