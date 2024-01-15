Skillings and Cincinnati host TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-4, 1-2 Big 12) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

TCU Horned Frogs (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the TCU Horned Frogs after Dan Skillings Jr. scored 24 points in Cincinnati’s 62-59 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Bearcats are 10-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 79.4 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. TCU scores 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game.

Cincinnati makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). TCU averages 18.2 more points per game (84.0) than Cincinnati allows to opponents (65.8).

The Bearcats and Horned Frogs square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is averaging nine points and 3.4 assists for the Bearcats. Viktor Lakhin is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Emanuel Miller is averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

