Santa Clara wins 94-71 over Pepperdine

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Adama Bal’s 23 points helped Santa Clara defeat Pepperdine 94-71 on Thursday night.

Bal was 9-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the foul line for the Broncos (15-7, 6-1 West Coast Conference). Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 19 points, going 7 of 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Johnny O’Neil had 11 points and was 4-of-9 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Michael Ajayi finished with 22 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (9-13, 2-5). Pepperdine also got 13 points, six rebounds and four assists from Jevon Porter. Houston Mallette also had 13 points and three steals.

Santa Clara took the lead with 2:37 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 40-32 at halftime, with Bal racking up 15 points. Santa Clara outscored Pepperdine in the second half by 15 points, with Marshall scoring a team-high 14 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

