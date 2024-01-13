Santa Clara hosts Mahaney and Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-6, 3-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-6, 3-0 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-6, 3-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-6, 3-0 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) faces the Santa Clara Broncos after Aidan Mahaney scored 25 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 95-52 victory against the Portland Pilots.

The Broncos have gone 6-2 in home games. Santa Clara has a 5-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Gaels are 3-0 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Santa Clara scores 76.7 points, 17.6 more per game than the 59.1 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 16 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Mahaney is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Gaels. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 13.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.