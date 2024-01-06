Rubio scores 18 to lead Central Michigan to 71-65 victory over Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Aidan Rubio’s 18 points helped Central Michigan defeat Ball State 71-65 on Saturday. Rubio shot 6…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Aidan Rubio’s 18 points helped Central Michigan defeat Ball State 71-65 on Saturday.

Rubio shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Anthony Pritchard added 15 points while going 5 of 9 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds and six assists. Derrick Butler was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Davion Bailey finished with 21 points for the Cardinals (8-6, 0-2). Basheer Jihad added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Ball State. In addition, Jalin Anderson finished with 11 points and four assists.

