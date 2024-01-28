Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Reid scores 18, Youngstown…

Reid scores 18, Youngstown State knocks off Northern Kentucky 82-52

The Associated Press

January 28, 2024, 3:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ziggy Reid’s 18 points helped Youngstown State defeat Northern Kentucky 82-52 on Sunday.

Reid also contributed eight rebounds for the Penguins (16-6, 8-3 Horizon League). EJ Farmer scored 12 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the foul line. Damiree Burns had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.

Trey Robinson led the way for the Norse (11-11, 6-5) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Marques Warrick added eight points for Northern Kentucky. Randall Pettus II also recorded seven points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up