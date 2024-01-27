Northwestern takes on Ohio State following Buie’s 29-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes after Boo Buie scored 29 points in Northwestern’s 96-91 overtime victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Wildcats have gone 10-1 at home. Northwestern has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buckeyes are 3-5 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State ranks third in the Big Ten with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 7.2.

Northwestern’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Ohio State gives up. Ohio State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Northwestern allows.

The Wildcats and Buckeyes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Berry is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.5 points and 1.6 steals. Buie is averaging 18.1 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Okpara is averaging 6.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.