Northern Colorado hosts Portland State after Thomas’ 20-point game

Portland State Vikings (11-7, 2-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (11-7, 2-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Portland State Vikings after Saint Thomas scored 20 points in Northern Colorado’s 77-75 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bears are 6-1 in home games. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky with 37.6 points in the paint led by Thomas averaging 8.4.

The Vikings have gone 2-3 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

Northern Colorado makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Portland State averages 71.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 79.5 Northern Colorado allows to opponents.

The Bears and Vikings face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Dejour Reaves is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Bobby Harvey is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging nine points. Jorell Saterfield is shooting 39.3% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

