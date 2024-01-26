North Florida faces Eastern Kentucky after Lanier’s 33-point game

North Florida Ospreys (12-9, 5-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-9, 6-0 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (12-9, 5-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-9, 6-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Chaz Lanier scored 33 points in North Florida’s 71-63 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels are 8-3 in home games. Eastern Kentucky ranks eighth in college basketball with 42.1 rebounds led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 10.2.

The Ospreys are 5-1 against ASUN opponents. North Florida ranks third in the ASUN shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.3% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Eastern Kentucky allows.

The Colonels and Ospreys face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cozart is scoring 15.2 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Colonels. Leland Walker is averaging 14.8 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Lanier averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Nate Lliteras is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

