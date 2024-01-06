North Alabama hosts Daughtery and Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Bears (4-12) at North Alabama Lions (6-8) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits…

Central Arkansas Bears (4-12) at North Alabama Lions (6-8)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the North Alabama Lions after Carl Daughtery Jr. scored 29 points in Central Arkansas’ 120-54 victory against the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Lions have gone 5-1 in home games. North Alabama ranks ninth in the ASUN with 12.2 assists per game led by Jacari Lane averaging 4.1.

The Bears are 1-8 on the road. Central Arkansas ranks seventh in the ASUN shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

North Alabama averages 76.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 76.1 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas’ 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than North Alabama has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The Lions and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane is averaging 13.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Lions. Tim Smith Jr. is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Johannes Kirispuu is averaging 7.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Bears. Tucker Anderson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.