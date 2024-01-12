No. 16 Auburn takes on LSU after Williams’ 22-point game

LSU Tigers (10-5, 2-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-2, 2-0 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

LSU Tigers (10-5, 2-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-2, 2-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Auburn hosts the LSU Tigers after Jaylin Williams scored 22 points in Auburn’s 66-55 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Auburn Tigers are 8-0 in home games. Auburn leads the SEC with 18.7 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 3.7.

The LSU Tigers are 2-0 against SEC opponents. LSU is eighth in the SEC scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Auburn averages 83.5 points, 15.6 more per game than the 67.9 LSU gives up. LSU scores 11.3 more points per game (76.2) than Auburn allows to opponents (64.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aden Holloway averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Auburn Tigers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Johni Broome is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Jordan Wright is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the LSU Tigers. Will Baker is averaging 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Auburn Tigers: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

LSU Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.