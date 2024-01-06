Mukeba’s 18 lead UMKC past Portland State 83-67

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr.’s 18 points helped UMKC defeat Portland State 83-67 on Saturday night.…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr.’s 18 points helped UMKC defeat Portland State 83-67 on Saturday night.

Mukeba added six rebounds for the Kangaroos (7-10). Khristion Courseault scored 13 points and added six assists. Jamar Brown shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Kaelen Allen led the way for the Vikings (10-5) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jorell Saterfield added 11 points and seven rebounds for Portland State. Ismail Habib also recorded 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

