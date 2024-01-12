Monmouth visits Brzovic and Charleston (SC)

Monmouth Hawks (9-7, 2-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-4, 3-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Monmouth Hawks (9-7, 2-1 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-4, 3-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Ante Brzovic scored 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 80-62 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Cougars have gone 7-0 at home. Charleston (SC) ranks second in the CAA with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Rodgers averaging 1.7.

The Hawks are 2-1 in CAA play. Monmouth is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Charleston (SC) averages 79.2 points, 8.5 more per game than the 70.7 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Burnham is averaging 13.1 points for the Cougars. Brzovic is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Xander Rice is averaging 19.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

