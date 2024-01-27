Mitchell leads Canisius against Marist after 21-point showing

Marist Red Foxes (9-8, 4-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-11, 3-6 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (9-8, 4-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-11, 3-6 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts the Marist Red Foxes after Frank Mitchell scored 21 points in Canisius’ 82-70 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Golden Griffins are 5-2 on their home court. Canisius is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Red Foxes are 4-4 against MAAC opponents. Marist has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Canisius averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Canisius gives up.

The Golden Griffins and Red Foxes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is averaging 15.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Golden Griffins. Mitchell is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Max Allen is averaging 12.5 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

