Middle Tennessee hosts Wilkerson and Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (9-8, 2-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-10, 0-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Lamar Wilkerson scored 21 points in Sam Houston’s 78-74 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Blue Raiders have gone 5-5 in home games. Middle Tennessee is fifth in the CUSA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jared Jones averaging 2.1.

The Bearkats are 2-0 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston ranks fourth in the CUSA with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Kian Scroggins averaging 5.6.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

The Blue Raiders and Bearkats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias King is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Scroggins is averaging 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bearkats. Wilkerson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

