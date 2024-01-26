Middle Tennessee hosts Florida International following Porter’s 30-point performance

Florida International Panthers (7-13, 2-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-13, 1-4 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Florida International Panthers (7-13, 2-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-13, 1-4 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts the Florida International Panthers after Jestin Porter scored 30 points in Middle Tennessee’s 75-67 victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Blue Raiders are 6-6 on their home court. Middle Tennessee ranks third in the CUSA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jared Jones averaging 2.1.

The Panthers have gone 2-3 against CUSA opponents. Florida International ranks third in the CUSA shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Florida International allows. Florida International scores 10.4 more points per game (77.0) than Middle Tennessee allows to opponents (66.6).

The Blue Raiders and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 12.7 points for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Javaunte Hawkins is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.1 points for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 82.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

