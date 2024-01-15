McNeese faces Lamar following Garcia’s 22-point game

Lamar Cardinals (9-7, 3-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (14-2, 3-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (9-7, 3-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (14-2, 3-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -12.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Javohn Garcia scored 22 points in McNeese’s 74-65 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Cowboys are 8-0 in home games. McNeese is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals have gone 3-0 against Southland opponents. Lamar is fifth in the Southland scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Adam Hamilton averaging 8.4.

McNeese’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Lamar allows. Lamar has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Richards Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc. Shahada Wells is shooting 51.1% and averaging 19.6 points over the past 10 games for McNeese.

Chris Pryor is averaging 10.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Terry Anderson is averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

