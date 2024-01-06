Mackinnon, Elon Phoenix to host Glasper and the North Carolina A&T Aggies

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Max Mackinnon and the Elon Phoenix host Landon Glasper and the North Carolina A&T Aggies in CAA play Saturday.

The Phoenix have gone 5-0 in home games. Elon ranks seventh in the CAA in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. Sam Sherry paces the Phoenix with 5.0 boards.

The Aggies are 1-0 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when winning the turnover battle.

Elon’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Simpkins is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Phoenix. Rob Higgins is averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Elon.

Glasper is averaging 19.7 points for the Aggies. Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.