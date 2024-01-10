Live Radio
MacDonald scores 35 as Navy downs Holy Cross 80-70

The Associated Press

January 10, 2024, 10:18 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Mac MacDonald scored a career-high 35 points and made seven 3-pointers as Navy beat Holy Cross 80-70 on Wednesday night.

MacDonald was 13 of 20 shooting, including 7 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Midshipmen (6-8, 2-1 Patriot League). Austin Benigni scored 17 points, shooting 4 of 14 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line. Mike Woods was 4 of 6 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Joseph Octave led the way for the Crusaders (3-13, 0-3) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Will Batchelder added 15 points for Holy Cross. Caleb Kenney also put up 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

