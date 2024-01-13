MacDonald leads Navy against Lafayette after 35-point game

Navy Midshipmen (6-8, 2-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (4-12, 3-0 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Navy Midshipmen (6-8, 2-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (4-12, 3-0 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -1.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the Lafayette Leopards after Mac MacDonald scored 35 points in Navy’s 80-70 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Leopards have gone 2-4 in home games. Lafayette averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Midshipmen have gone 2-1 against Patriot League opponents. Navy has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Lafayette averages 59.1 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 64.7 Navy gives up. Navy averages 68.9 points per game, 0.7 more than the 68.2 Lafayette allows to opponents.

The Leopards and Midshipmen square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Butler is averaging 6.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Leopards. Eric Sondberg is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Austin Benigni is averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 11.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.