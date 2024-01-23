Luis leads St. John’s against Villanova after 20-point game

Villanova Wildcats (11-7, 4-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (12-7, 4-4 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Villanova Wildcats (11-7, 4-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (12-7, 4-4 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces the Villanova Wildcats after RJ Luis scored 20 points in St. John’s 73-72 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Red Storm are 8-2 on their home court. St. John’s ranks seventh in the Big East with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 5.8.

The Wildcats are 4-3 in conference matchups. Villanova scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

St. John’s makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Villanova averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game St. John’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is averaging 16.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Storm.

Tyler Burton is averaging 8.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

