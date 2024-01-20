Live Radio
Lowder scores 23 as Cleveland State beats Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 5:08 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Drew Lowder scored 23 points as Cleveland State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68 on Saturday.

Lowder shot 9 for 19, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Vikings (12-8, 5-4 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams scored 11 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Mastodons (13-7, 4-5) were led by Rasheed Bello, who recorded 20 points and six assists. Anthony Roberts added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

