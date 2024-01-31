Lawrence leads Vanderbilt against No. 16 Auburn after 21-point outing

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-14, 0-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (16-4, 5-2 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-14, 0-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (16-4, 5-2 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on the No. 16 Auburn Tigers after Tyrin Lawrence scored 21 points in Vanderbilt’s 75-62 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers are 10-0 on their home court. Auburn is second in the SEC with 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Johni Broome averaging 10.3.

The Commodores are 0-6 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is 3-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Auburn makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Vanderbilt averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson is averaging 7.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Tigers. Broome is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Evan Taylor averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Lawrence is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Commodores: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.