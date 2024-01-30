Lawrence and Vanderbilt host No. 16 Auburn

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-14, 0-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (16-4, 5-2 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-14, 0-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (16-4, 5-2 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces the No. 16 Auburn Tigers after Tyrin Lawrence scored 21 points in Vanderbilt’s 75-62 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers are 10-0 in home games. Auburn is fourth in the SEC scoring 82.0 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Commodores are 0-6 in conference play. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Auburn makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Vanderbilt averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson is averaging 7.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 16.7 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 61.0% over the past 10 games for Auburn.

Ezra Manjon is averaging 15.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Commodores. Lawrence is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Commodores: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

