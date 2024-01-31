La Salle visits Rhode Island following Green’s 29-point outing

La Salle Explorers (11-9, 2-5 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-11, 3-4 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

La Salle Explorers (11-9, 2-5 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-11, 3-4 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the La Salle Explorers after David Green scored 29 points in Rhode Island’s 92-84 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Rams are 8-3 on their home court. Rhode Island is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Explorers are 2-5 against A-10 opponents. La Salle has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Rhode Island makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). La Salle averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Rhode Island gives up.

The Rams and Explorers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rams. Green is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Khalil Brantley is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Explorers. Andres Marrero is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.