Juju Watkins helps No. 9 USC hand second-ranked UCLA its first loss of season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 32 points and No. 9 Southern California beat second-ranked UCLA 73-65 on Sunday, sending the Bruins to their first loss of the season and leaving No. 1 South Carolina as the lone undefeated team.

It was the freshman sensation’s sixth 30-point game of the season and first since Dec. 3 for the Trojans (13-1, 3-1 Pac-12)

McKenzie Forbes added 18 points as the Trojans ended a nine-game skid against their crosstown rival. UCLA (14-1, 3-1) won 71-64 two weeks ago at Pauley Pavilion in front of a record crowd of 13,659 in the schools’ first meeting of top-10 teams this season.

Charisma Osborne led the Bruins with 25 points, all in the second half in front of a sellout at Galen Center.

No. 5 COLORADO 71, No. 8 STANFORD 59

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado rode a strong third quarter to a victory over Stanford, keeping Tara VanDerveer a win away from tying Mike Krzyzewski as the winningest coach in college basketball history.

The longtime Cardinal coach can match Krzyzewski’s all-time record of 1,202 wins Friday in a home game against Oregon.

Jaylyn Sherrod and Quay Miller each had 13 points as the Buffaloes (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) saw five players score in double figures on their way to a ninth straight win. They also snapped a six-game slide against the Cardinal (15-2, 4-1).

This marked the first top-10 matchup at CU Events Center since Dec. 17, 1994, when the eighth-ranked Buffaloes lost to top-ranked Tennessee. And despite the frigid weather, the crowd turned out, too, with the place packed with 9,111 fans. It was Colorado’s ninth-largest home crowd for a women’s basketball game.

AUBURN 67, No. 7 LSU 62

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 21 points, and Auburn upset LSU.

Defending national champion LSU entered the game with the nation’s best scoring offense at 93.8 points and had won a nation’s best 16 straight contests.

Auburn (12-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) forced 15 turnovers and held LSU (16-2, 3-1) to a season-low in points in the home victory.

JaMya Mingo-Young stole the ball from LSU’s Angel Reese with 10.4 seconds remaining in regulation to seal the victory. She hit both free throws to put Auburn up by two possessions.

Reese led LSU with 24 points.

No. 21 FLORIDA STATE 89, No. 11 VIRGINIA TECH 81

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Bejedi scored a career-high 31 points, Ta’Niya Latson added 20 points and Florida State defeated Virginia Tech.

A 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter put Florida State (14-4, 5-1 ACC) in control and the Seminoles went on to knock Virginia Tech (13-3, 4-1) out of first place in the conference. FSU’s win leaves six teams with one loss in the ACC.

A jumper by Georgia Amoore got the Hokies within 80-77 with 3:39 remaining, but they went scoreless through their next four possessions before FSU’s Latson made two free throws with 53 seconds left. Virginia Tech then committed a quick turnover and a layup by Latson gave the Seminoles an 84-77 lead with 47 seconds remaining. Florida State made 5 of 6 from the line to wrap it up.

Elizabeth Kitley had her fourth 30-point game of the season, leading Virginia Tech with 30 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 15 LOUISVILLE 83, WAKE FOREST 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Olivia Cochran and reserve Jayda Curry each scored 12 points and Louisville had 10 players enter the scoring column and the Cardinals beat Wake Forest.

Sydney Taylor scored 11 points and Nyla Harris, Kiki Jefferson and reserve Merissa Russell scored 10 each for Louisville which shot 31 for 56 (55.4%) including 7 for 11 (63.6%) from 3-point range and 14 for 20 (70%) from the foul line.

Raegyn Conley and Elise Williams led the Demon Deacons (4-13, 0-5 ACC) with 11 points each.

The Cardinals (15-2, 4-0) are the lone unbeaten team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville is perfect at home this season at 9-0.

No. 17 OHIO STATE 70, MICHIGAN STATE 65

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 18 points and Taylor Thierry posted a double-double and Ohio State held off Michigan State.

Thierry scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, reserve Rikki Harris and Cotie McMahon each scored 11 points and Rebeka Mikukasikova added 10 points and five rebounds for the Buckeyes (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten).

Reserve Tory Ozment led Michigan State with 18 points and Moira Joiner scored 13.

No. 18 NOTRE DAME 70, MIAMI 59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, Sonia Citron added 15 points and Notre Dame defeated Miami.

Notre Dame (12-3, 3-2 ACC) won despite shooting 29.6% in the second half and being outscored 35-30 after halftime. The Fighting Irish benefited from 15 steals and 26 Miami turnovers.

After a tight first quarter that ended with the Fighting Irish leading 15-13, Notre Dame controlled the second quarter. Hidalgo hit a couple of jumpers, Citron hit a 3-pointer and KK Bransford added a three-point play in a 10-0 run early in the period. Notre Dame held Miami without a field goal over the final 4 1/2 minutes and went into halftime with a 40-24 lead.

Jaida Patrick led Miami (11-5, 1-4) with 15 points.

No. 19 UTAH 93, CALIFORNIA 56

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ines Vieira scored 19 points shooting 8 for 11, Alisa Pili scored 18 points and Utah overwhelmed California to end its two-game losing streak.

Jenna Johnson and Kennady McQueen each scored 14 points, Dasia Young scored 11 points and the Utah bench added 17 points as the Utes (12-5, 1-3 Pac-12) shot 38 for 60 (63.3%) and made 12 of 14 foul shots (85.7%).

Ionna Krimili led Cal with 14 points and Leilani McIntosh scored 12. Cal shot 20 for 61 (32.8%) including 8-for-32 (25%) from beyond the arc.

McIntosh’s 3-pointer 49 seconds in marked Cal’s only lead of the game. Pili, Young and McQueen converted layups on three of Utah’s next four possessions and the Utes were on their way.

No. 20 NORTH CAROLINA 81, VIRGINIA 68

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 27 points, Alyssa Ustby had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and North Carolina held off upset-minded Virginia.

Kelly scored all of North Carolina’s points in a mini 9-5 run that kept the Tar Heels ahead by eight points with under 4 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Olivia McGhee hit a couple of free throws and added a 3-pointer in a 10-2 Virginia run that tied the score at 52-all with 28 seconds left. Ustby hit a free throw to give North Carolina a 53-52 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Tar Heels (12-5, 4-1 ACC) honored their 1994 national championship team between the third and fourth quarters then went out and scored the first five points of the final period and then hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Camryn Taylor scored 16 points, Johnson 13, McGhee 12 and London Clarkson 10 for Virginia (8-8, 0-5).

No. 22 CREIGHTON 81, PROVIDENCE 70

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek and Lauren Jensen scored 22 points each and Creighton defeated Providence.

Creighton (13-3, 4-2 Big East) held the Friars to one field goal over the first five minutes of the third quarter and a 3-pointer by Jayme Horan gave the Bluejays a 19-point lead midway through the period. Sarah Bandoma scored six points in a 12-2 run that got Providence within 58-49 with a minute left in the third. Jensen and Ronsiek both made layups to close out the quarter and Creighton led 62-49 heading to the fourth.

Providence got within 11 points near the midway point of the final quarter and again in the final minute when Nariah Scott made two free throws for the final margin.

Olivia Olsen had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Providence (8-10, 2-3).

