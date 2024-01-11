Jones and South Alabama host James Madison

South Alabama Jaguars (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-1, 3-1 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-1, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -12.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces the James Madison Dukes after Tyrell Jones scored 22 points in South Alabama’s 90-76 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Dukes have gone 6-0 in home games. James Madison is the top team in the Sun Belt averaging 44.3 points in the paint. T.J. Bickerstaff leads the Dukes with 13.7.

The Jaguars have gone 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama allows 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

James Madison scores 88.8 points, 13.1 more per game than the 75.7 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 74.3 points per game, 2.4 more than the 71.9 James Madison allows.

The Dukes and Jaguars meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Freidel is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. Bickerstaff is shooting 67.3% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for James Madison.

Julian Margrave is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.4 points. Isiah Gaiter is shooting 43.3% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

