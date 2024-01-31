Jacksonville earns 63-43 victory over Austin Peay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gyasi Powell and Jarius Cook both had 12 points in Jacksonville’s 63-43 win over Austin Peay…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gyasi Powell and Jarius Cook both had 12 points in Jacksonville’s 63-43 win over Austin Peay on Wednesday night.

Powell shot 3 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Dolphins (11-11, 2-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). JCook finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Robert McCray shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Ja’Monta Black led the Governors (10-13, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.