Illinois State takes on Missouri State, looks to break 6-game slide

Illinois State Redbirds (8-10, 2-5 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-8, 2-5 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-10, 2-5 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-8, 2-5 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State looks to break its six-game slide with a victory over Missouri State.

The Bears have gone 5-2 in home games. Missouri State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Redbirds have gone 2-5 against MVC opponents. Illinois State ranks second in the MVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Foster averaging 2.5.

Missouri State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Darius Burford is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Redbirds. Foster is averaging 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.