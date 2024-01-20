Ike leads Gonzaga against San Diego after 24-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-9, 0-4 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-9, 0-4 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits the San Diego Toreros after Graham Ike scored 24 points in Gonzaga’s 86-61 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros have gone 9-4 in home games. San Diego ranks seventh in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.0 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in conference play. Gonzaga ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

San Diego makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Gonzaga averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne McKinney III is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Toreros. Deuce Turner is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Ike is averaging 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

