Harris, Howard Bison to host Hupstead and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-10, 1-1 MEAC) at Howard Bison (6-11, 1-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-10, 1-1 MEAC) at Howard Bison (6-11, 1-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -11.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harris and the Howard Bison host Troy Hupstead and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks in MEAC play Saturday.

The Bison have gone 3-2 in home games. Howard gives up 78.4 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 1-1 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

Howard’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than Howard has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Towns is averaging 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

Tyler Mack averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Hupstead is averaging 10.1 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.