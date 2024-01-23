Griffin and Wyoming host San Diego State

Wyoming Cowboys (10-8, 3-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (15-4, 4-2 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wyoming Cowboys (10-8, 3-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (15-4, 4-2 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -17; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits the San Diego State Aztecs after Sam Griffin scored 26 points in Wyoming’s 98-93 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Aztecs have gone 9-0 in home games. San Diego State scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Cowboys are 3-2 in MWC play. Wyoming averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

San Diego State averages 76.0 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 74.6 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The Aztecs and Cowboys square off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaedon LeDee is shooting 56.5% and averaging 21.1 points for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Griffin is averaging 18.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.