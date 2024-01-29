Griffin and Wyoming host Air Force

Wyoming Cowboys (11-9, 4-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-11, 1-6 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowboys (11-9, 4-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-11, 1-6 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits the Air Force Falcons after Sam Griffin scored 24 points in Wyoming’s 79-76 overtime win against the Colorado State Rams.

The Falcons are 4-6 in home games. Air Force has a 5-7 record against teams above .500.

The Cowboys are 4-3 against MWC opponents. Wyoming gives up 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Air Force averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.7 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Air Force allows.

The Falcons and Cowboys face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 16.5 points. Beau Becker is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Air Force.

Griffin is averaging 18.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.