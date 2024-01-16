Green leads Xavier against Butler after 23-point showing

Butler Bulldogs (11-6, 2-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (8-8, 2-3 Big East) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Butler Bulldogs (11-6, 2-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (8-8, 2-3 Big East)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on the Butler Bulldogs after Trey Green scored 23 points in Xavier’s 85-65 win against the Providence Friars.

The Musketeers are 6-4 on their home court. Xavier is second in the Big East with 16.8 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 5.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-4 against Big East opponents. Butler is second in the Big East scoring 80.8 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Xavier’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Butler allows. Butler has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Bulldogs face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abou Ousmane is averaging 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Pierre Brooks is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 40.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.