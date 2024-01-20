Glasper leads N.C. A&T against William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (7-11, 2-3 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-13, 3-2 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

William & Mary Tribe (7-11, 2-3 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-13, 3-2 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on the William & Mary Tribe after Landon Glasper scored 35 points in N.C. A&T’s 72-65 victory against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Aggies are 2-3 in home games. N.C. A&T is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Tribe are 2-3 in CAA play. William & Mary is fourth in the CAA with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Dorsey averaging 4.6.

N.C. A&T averages 69.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 72.8 William & Mary allows. William & Mary’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (49.8%).

The Aggies and Tribe match up Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glasper is averaging 20.9 points for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Dorsey is averaging 7.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Tribe. Trey Moss is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.