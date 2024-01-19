Georgia Tech takes on Virginia after George’s 20-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (12-5, 3-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-8, 2-4 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (12-5, 3-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-8, 2-4 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces the Virginia Cavaliers after Naithan George scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 93-90 overtime win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-3 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in rebounding averaging 39.6 rebounds. Baye Ndongo leads the Yellow Jackets with 8.9 boards.

The Cavaliers are 3-3 against conference opponents. Virginia ranks fourth in the ACC with 15.5 assists per game led by Reece Beekman averaging 5.8.

Georgia Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ndongo is averaging 12.7 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Beekman is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

