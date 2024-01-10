George and Miami (FL) host Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (5-9, 0-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 2-1 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Louisville Cardinals (5-9, 0-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 2-1 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -16; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts the Louisville Cardinals after Kyshawn George scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 86-82 overtime loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Hurricanes are 9-0 in home games. Miami (FL) ranks third in the ACC with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Norchad Omier averaging 11.7.

The Cardinals are 0-3 in ACC play. Louisville allows 76.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Miami (FL) averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The Hurricanes and Cardinals match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is scoring 18.1 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hurricanes. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 15 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Miami (FL).

Skyy Clark averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc. Mike James is averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.