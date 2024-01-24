Eastern Kentucky hosts Powell and Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-9, 1-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-9, 5-0 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-9, 1-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-9, 5-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Gyasi Powell scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 83-79 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Colonels are 7-3 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 4.4.

The Dolphins are 1-4 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Eastern Kentucky averages 81.5 points, 6.4 more per game than the 75.1 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The Colonels and Dolphins match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Colonels. Cozart is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Robert McCray is shooting 51.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Dolphins. Jarius Cook is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

