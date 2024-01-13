East Carolina takes on SMU following Felton’s 20-point showing

SMU Mustangs (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 2-1 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SMU Mustangs (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 2-1 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts the SMU Mustangs after RJ Felton scored 20 points in East Carolina’s 73-62 victory against the Temple Owls.

The Pirates have gone 8-4 at home. East Carolina has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 1-1 against AAC opponents. SMU is 10-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

East Carolina makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). SMU has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and Mustangs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felton is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

B.J. Edwards is averaging 4.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Mustangs. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

